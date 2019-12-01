UrduPoint.com
'We Are Inspired To Continue Building On Our Achievements', Says Sultan Al Jaber On National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Chairman of the National Media Council, has described the UAE's 48th National Day as a "glorious occasion" that embodies the nation's march towards sustainable development and comprehensive achievements.

He said that these achievements began with the UAE Founding Fathers, led by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who successfully established a nation with a solid foundation which today rose to become one of the most developed countries.

In a statement on the occasion of the National Day, observed on December 2nd, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said, "On National Day, we seek inspiration and draw strength and determination to continue building on the achievements of the wise leadership which has created a unique model of the modern state, and made the UAE a welcoming home for everyone to enjoy prosperity, happiness, tolerance and harmony.

He added, "The sons and daughters of the UAE demonstrate on a daily basis that they are responsible and confident in contributing to the advancement of the overall development of the country. It is our duty to preserve and consolidate those achievements through our continuous work, and in line with the aspirations of the leadership to keep the UAE a beacon of peace, security, safety, moderation and tolerance."

Dr. Al Jaber concluded his statement by extending his best wishes on the day to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

