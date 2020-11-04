'We look forward to a renewable journey of achievements with strong will, ambitions', says Abdullah bin Zayed on Flag Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has emphasised that in the Flag Day, the UAE's leadership, government and people are celebrating five decades of achievements in all walks of life and looking forward with hearts filled with ambition, will and confidence to prepare for the next 50 years of prosperity, growth and leadership.

In his remarks on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah extended greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, the Emiratis people, and residents.

He noted, "Our flag stimulates all of us to achieve more progress, development, and leadership.'' H.H stressed, "The UAE flag is the symbol of our unity and sovereignty, and it will always be high which reflects the dreams and aspirations of the nation that reaches the sky in the outer space, to reach Mars, to celebrate the journey of half a century of achievements."

Sheikh Abdullah explained the importance of this national occasion in promoting and passing values of loyalty and belonging to the coming generations.

He also paid tribute and appreciation for the honourable martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of this flag. Sheikh Abdullah drew attention that the UAE, with the vision and ambition of its leadership and determination and will of its people, will remain strong, prosperous and carry a message of peace and hope to the world.