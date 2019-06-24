UrduPoint.com
'We Will Take Urgent And Timely Measures Against Houthi Militia': Joint Command Of The Coalition Forces

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:15 PM

'We will take urgent and timely measures against Houthi militia': Joint Command of the Coalition Forces

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) As the number of people injured in the terrorist attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on the Abha International Airport has risen to 21, the Joint Command of the Coalition Forces has said that it will take "urgent and timely measures" to deter this terrorist militia and ensure the protection of civilians and their properties.

The Command also said that terrorist operatives responsible for the planning and execution of the attack will be held accountable, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Colonel Turki Al Malki, the official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said that the terrorist attack has resulted in the martyrdom of a Syrian resident, and the injury of 21 civilians of different nationalities, which include 13 Saudis, four Indians, two Egyptians, and two Bangladeshis.

"Among the injured were three women - one Egyptian and two Saudis - and 2 children of Indian nationality," the statement said.

Colonel Al Malki pointed out that all people with injuries were transferred to the hospital for treatment. Three of them have left the hospital, and 18 are still being treated, among them, 13 have minor injuries, three moderate, and two are critical cases.

There was also some physical damages to one of the restaurants at the airport and also to 18 vehicles, he added.

Colonel Al Malki said that the Houthi terrorist militia have continued its immoral practices by targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure protected under international humanitarian law and its customary rules. "The Iranian-backed Houthi militia claimed full responsibility for the attack through its media, saying it used unmanned aerial vehicle 'Ababil', which constitutes a clear recognition and full responsibility for targeting civilians and their properties that are subject to special protection under international humanitarian law. Thus, it could amount to a war crime," he said.

The spokesman added that the continuation of such terrorist acts with high-quality capabilities proves the Iranian regime's involvement in supporting the Houthi militia and the continued violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216 and Resolution 2231.

Al Malki stressed that in the face of the Houthi militia attack, as well as its immoral violations, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will take urgent and timely measures to deter this terrorist militia and ensure the protection of civilians and their properties.

"In addition, terrorist operatives responsible for the planning and execution of this attack will be held accountable, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules," he concluded.

