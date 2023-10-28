Open Menu

'Welcome To China' Tourism Brand Launched In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2023 | 02:00 AM

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2023) Lu Yingchuan, Chines Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism, has said that the People's Republic of China and the United Arab Emirates are strategic partners with a long history of tourist cooperation. He expressed his hope to welcome more tourists from the middle East and North Africa to China.

This came on the sidelines of a celebration held by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism to mark the launch of the China tourism brand in Dubai: ‘Welcome to China', for the Middle East and North Africa region.

The celebration was attended by Lu Yingchuan, Chines Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism; Li Xuhang, Consul General of China in Dubai; Issam Kazim, the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM); and representatives of Chinese and foreign media, in the UAE.

Related Topics

Africa China UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates Middle East Commerce Media From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

4 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East