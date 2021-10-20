UrduPoint.com

'Women’s Unified Sports Day' To Kick Off October 22

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

&#039;Women’s Unified Sports Day&#039; to kick off October 22

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy (FBMA), in cooperation with Special Olympics UAE, has announced the launch of the "Women’s Unified Sports Day" in its third edition.

The event will be held in Abu Dhabi on 22nd October 2021, with an aim of encouraging female sports enthusiasts to participate in an event offering diverse physical activities and friendly competitions among different segments of society, while also motivating Women of Determination to participate.

The move reinforces the Academy’s values of turning sports into a lifestyle for UAE’s women, while additionally representing the continuous efforts made to empower female athletes and especially Women of Determination, through their inclusion in unified sports.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE and Board Member of the FBMA, commented, "We are honoured to participate in this initiative that supports Women of Determination and encourages them to practice sports. In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, this event empowers and supports women and girls in developing their skills and capacity in sports.

"This further strengthens the UAE’s leading position in improving the lives of People of Determination and facilitating inclusion in all aspects of society, including in sports and athletics."

The event will be held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Sports Tournament, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the board of FBMA and Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

The tournament represents an opportunity for women of all ages to unleash their potentials in different sports and through various activities; while also meeting, communicating and socialising with other individuals from diverse backgrounds. A granted chance is ahead with this initiative, to create a hub and a creative space for all talents, and capabilities to shine. Most importantly, the event constitutes a promising occasion for establishing a sense of community and coexistence for all women and girls.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Hub October Women Olympics Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE races ahead with exemplary COVID- ..

Local Press: UAE races ahead with exemplary COVID-19 strategy

31 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.58 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.58 million

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operatio ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seam ..

9 hours ago
 DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to ..

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.