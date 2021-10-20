'Women’s Unified Sports Day' To Kick Off October 22

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy (FBMA), in cooperation with Special Olympics UAE, has announced the launch of the "Women’s Unified Sports Day" in its third edition.

The event will be held in Abu Dhabi on 22nd October 2021, with an aim of encouraging female sports enthusiasts to participate in an event offering diverse physical activities and friendly competitions among different segments of society, while also motivating Women of Determination to participate.

The move reinforces the Academy’s values of turning sports into a lifestyle for UAE’s women, while additionally representing the continuous efforts made to empower female athletes and especially Women of Determination, through their inclusion in unified sports.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE and Board Member of the FBMA, commented, "We are honoured to participate in this initiative that supports Women of Determination and encourages them to practice sports. In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, this event empowers and supports women and girls in developing their skills and capacity in sports.

"This further strengthens the UAE’s leading position in improving the lives of People of Determination and facilitating inclusion in all aspects of society, including in sports and athletics."

The event will be held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Sports Tournament, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the board of FBMA and Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

The tournament represents an opportunity for women of all ages to unleash their potentials in different sports and through various activities; while also meeting, communicating and socialising with other individuals from diverse backgrounds. A granted chance is ahead with this initiative, to create a hub and a creative space for all talents, and capabilities to shine. Most importantly, the event constitutes a promising occasion for establishing a sense of community and coexistence for all women and girls.