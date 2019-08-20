'Yes to Work' kicks-off, engages Emirati students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) Emirati students are being encouraged to enter the private sector job market via the 'Yes to Work' programme that kicked-off this Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

The programme seeks to bolster Emirati youth employability, and create opportunities for lifelong learning in the private sector. It is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training, ACTVET.

Now in its 17th edition, 'Yes to Work' will run until 29th August for the Summer season, where eager students participate during schools breaks in the retail sector, acquiring new interpersonal and professional skills.

ACTVET Director-General, Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that the programme seeks to train students to acquire skillsets in line with the objectives of 'UAE Vision 2021' and 'Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030'.

He explained that students are provided with part-time work opportunities with major retail sector corporations during the summer break, reinstilling within them a sense responsibility and work ethic.

Al Shamsi said that the programme runs across four stages, after which the students receive certificates from the National Qualifications Authority, NQA, for their completed work placement.

Students can take on work placements in the 'Yes to Work' programme in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah.