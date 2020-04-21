UrduPoint.com
'Your City Needs You’ Campaign Distributes 500,000 Free Meals

Tue 21st April 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Government teams along with volunteers from all over the emirate are working around the clock to secure the safety and health of the community under the ‘Your City Needs You’ campaign, part of the ‘Day for Dubai’ app launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai in March.

The volunteer efforts support the comprehensive sterilisation programme and preventive measures undertaken to counter the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The campaign, supported by volunteers of different nationalities, covers highly populated districts in Dubai like Al Ras, Naif, Al Raffa, Al Karama, Al Mankhool, Al Satwa and Oud Metha.

It's conducted in close collaboration with Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department which recently launched the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19. The Fund enables individuals and organisations to channel their contributions to the right organisations in order to support the most vulnerable people.

The ‘Your City Needs You’ campaign consolidates the efforts of many humanitarian organisations, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, Dar Al Ber Society, Tarahum Charity Foundation, Beit Al Khair Society, Dubai Charity Association and Dubai KMCC.

As of today, the ‘Your City Needs You’ campaign has attracted 12,230 volunteers from 40 nationalities between the ages of 18 and 53.

Director General of Watani Al Emarat Foundation Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi affirmed that selfless volunteering is a key hallmark of progressive communities and is deeply embedded in the UAE ethos. Al Falasi praised the collaboration between various government departments and thanked Dubai’s residents for their cooperation and commitment to abiding by the preventive measures outlined by authorities. He also thanked the volunteers for their efforts, commitment and dedication, which have helped many people overcome challenges during the current period.

The Director General of Watani Al Emarat advised the public to be wary of fake news being spread in this environment. He called on all members of the public to deal responsibly with information received from unknown sources and rely only on trustworthy and official sources for news on COVID-19.

