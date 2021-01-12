UrduPoint.com
'Youth 4 Sustainability' Platform Opens Registrations For Its Virtual Forum

Tue 12th January 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) Masdar, the host of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), has announced the opening of registrations for the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Virtual Forum, a series of youth-led discussions taking place on 18th January.

The three-day platform, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, is a year-long youth-led programme that invests and actively supports the development of young people, enabling them to become the sustainability leaders of tomorrow.

The platform aims to directly engage 50,000 young people globally by 2030 through experiential, hands-on, and active learning programmes.

"The UAE has established itself as a global leader in the empowerment of youth, encouraging them to play an active role in the country’s development," said Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives at Masdar.

She added, "The global Youth 4 Sustainability platform is committed to equipping young people around the world with the skills and experience they need to succeed in helping lead the sustainability agenda, one of the most important topics of our time.

"

Throughout the week, youth will have the opportunity to attend a series of online panels, keynotes, workshops, roundtables and presentations featuring high-level speakers from around the world.

The sessions will focus on the main pillars of Advocacy & Governance, Leadership & Sustainability, Skills & Innovation and Entrepreneurship, all integral topics in preparing youth to lead a green recovery and realize a more sustainable world.

Speakers during the forum include Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Awaida Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA; and Michele Daghere, Creating Shared Value Manager Director for Nestle, among others.

The Y4S Virtual Forum is supported by the Principal Partner the Department of Energy.

