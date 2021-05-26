UrduPoint.com
'Zayed 3' Joint Military Exercise Between UAE, Egypt Continues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

'Zayed 3' joint military exercise between UAE, Egypt continues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) The joint military exercise between the ground forces of the UAE and Egypt titled "Zayed 3", will continue until 30th June, 2021.

The exercise comes within the framework of the UAE Armed Forces’ keenness to conduct several joint exercises with fraternal and friendly countries, to increase combat capabilities, based on the interest of the Ministry of Defence to raise performance and efficiency levels and work as one team. This is the clear-cut strategy to enhance the combat readiness of the armed forces, to deal with modern weapons in all theatres of battle operations.

The past days witnessed the preliminary stages of training, which included various activities and events to enrich the technical and combat competence of the elements by holding many theoretical lectures to unify concepts and identify the combat experiences on both sides and implement numerous practical activities that were planned.

The exercise is part of a scheduled military plan to enrich expertise and increase the combat readiness of the UAE and Egyptian Armed Forces.

It has demonstrated that both armed forces enjoy high capabilities and rich capabilities to meet the various challenges to the region's security.

Held amid the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise testifies to the ability of the UAE to achieve recovery and the armed forces’ achievements in organising major military exercises, in line with the best international practices.

