'Zayed Charitable And Humanitarian Foundation' Implements Projects In Mauritania

Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) A senior delegation from the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, led by Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Foundation, is currently visiting Mauritania, as part of the charity and humanitarian programmes and projects launched by the foundation in friendly countries.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Director of the Programmes and Projects Department, stressed that the foundation aims to help Mauritanians implement charity projects that will improve the lives of vulnerable segments of the community.

Mauritania is one of the foundation’s priority countries, so it decided to dig several wells in areas in need and implement several projects that will improve public services, including the construction of schools, he added.

The foundation has completed six artesian wells in various regions of Mauritania and is currently determining the areas in need of social projects, such as the construction of mosques and schools, he further added, noting that it is currently planning to build a comprehensive centre to serve more than one area.

