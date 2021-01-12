'Zayed Higher Organisation', Sultan bin Abdulaziz City for Humanitarian Services sign MoU to enhance cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sultan Bin Abdulaziz City for Humanitarian Services, one of the projects of the Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Charitable Foundation in Saudi Arabia on the exchange of experiences in the field of research and development, and treatment and rehabilitation programmes for people of determination to build cooperation in providing advanced international levels of medical and rehabilitation care.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Abdulalee Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO and on behalf of the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City, Abdullah bin Hamad bin Zarah, CEO. Both of them attended the signing ceremony that took place through remote visual communication techniques along with several officials from both sides.

The signing of the MoU aims at cooperation in supporting the rehabilitation of specialised therapeutic programmes for children and adults, conducting a series of joint lectures and conferences remotely for the teams of the two parties in the field of rehabilitation and developing job skills. This is in addition to exchanging technical experiences in developing and designing treatment and rehabilitation programmes for children and adults such as cognitive and visual rehabilitation, child rehabilitation and early intervention, splints and prostheses, spinal cord injury rehabilitation, stroke rehabilitation, and brain injury rehabilitation.

Al-Humaidan welcomed the signing of the MoU and Partnership with the Sultan bin Abdulaziz City for Humanitarian Services, based in Riyadh Integrated Medical City, the largest medical organisation in providing all services related to medical rehabilitation in the middle East.

The city provides advanced services in medical rehabilitation and surgery, using the latest scientific findings of advanced medical devices and equipment, whether for children or adults and under the supervision of a highly experienced medical staff.

He thanked all officials of Sultan bin Abdulaziz City for Humanitarian Services for their cooperation with the ZHO, and emphasised that the foundation, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors, appreciates the cooperation with specialised institutions in the kingdom, which is an embodiment of continued bilateral integration and partnership Under the MoU, the ZHO will cooperate with the Sultan Bin Abdulaziz City for Humanitarian Services in training and developing employee skills on the standards of international accreditation for health and rehabilitation facilities, designing and evaluating specialised rehabilitation programmes, supervision and training of clinical skills and capabilities. This is in addition to utilising the opportunity and benefit from the services of the advanced surgical centre in the city regarding several cases, including soft tissue relaxation, trauma surgery (scoliosis), all orthopaedic procedures for children and general surgery cases, obesity surgeries, strabismus correction procedures, diabetic foot care, and others.

Bin Zarah indicated that the work between the two institutions to care for and empower the beneficiaries of the "specialised programmes" has started more than a year ago due to the alignment of their vision and strategic goals.