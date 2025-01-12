Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Fatima Abdulrahman, Director of Government Communications at the Ministry of Economy, said that the strategic partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which attracts over 15,000 content creators, will help highlight the UAE's exceptional tourism services and products, further enhancing the country's global tourism identity.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, Fatima Abdulrahman added that the World's Coolest Winter campaign continues to yield tangible positive results across various sectors and tourism activities.

This campaign plays a significant role in boosting domestic tourism revenue, increasing hotel revenues, and enhancing the UAE’s appeal to tourists from around the world. “This edition of the campaign focuses on showcasing the country’s diverse environments, the charm of its natural landscapes, and its wonderful winter weather, particularly promoting green tourism,” she added.

She pointed out that the summit provides an annual, globally followed platform that connects the content of the World's Coolest Winter campaign with real-world tourist experiences, expanding the reach of the campaign and its digital content both regionally and globally.

Fatima Abdulrahman also explained that over the past four editions, the campaign has achieved leading and strong results for the UAE's tourism sector, contributing to hotel revenues nearing AED1 billion from 9th January to 20th February 2024.

She added that the campaign supports the goals of the National Tourism Strategy 2031 by elevating the UAE's status as the best global tourism identity, reinforcing its position as a leading tourist destination by the next decade, increasing the tourism sector's contribution to the national GDP to AED450 billion, and attracting new investments worth AED100 billion.

