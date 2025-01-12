1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into profitable digital business

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) A session titled "How to Monetise and Market on Roblox" offered actionable strategies for content creators to drive financial success on the platform while cultivating engaged communities in one of the fastest-growing gaming ecosystems. The discussion also highlighted untapped opportunities within the space.

This session was held as part of the 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy. Organized by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit’s third edition is hosted in the UAE January 11 to 13 at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future under the theme "Content for Good." It brings together over 15,000 content creators and influencers, alongside 420+ speakers and 125 CEOs and global experts.

Panelists included Zach Letter, leading content creator and Roblox specialist; Aliana Miller, Director of Influencer Marketing at Roblox who is responsible for collaboration strategies with creators; while Taha Pakman, a renowned gaming expert, tech influencer, and tv personality, moderated the session.

Zach Letter, co-Founder and CEO of Wonder World Studios, shared the journey of transforming his YouTube channel—amassing over a million subscribers—into a thriving gaming studio in 2019. Together with his wife, Megan Letter (widely recognized as "MeganPlays" on YouTube for her Roblox-centered content), they established a game development studio and launched several successful games.

One of their games surpassed two million downloads within two weeks, generating millions in revenue.

Letter explained how leveraging Roblox's powerful algorithms can turn a passion for gaming into highly profitable digital empires, highlighting how the couple’s journey showcases the platform’s potential.

Letter emphasised the boundless opportunities available for monetization within the Roblox ecosystem. He spotlighted the platform’s rapid growth trajectory, with Roblox planning to expand its footprint in entertainment and gaming over the next five years. These advancements promise developers exciting tools and avenues to monetize their games and user-generated content.

Aliana Miller outlined Roblox's strategic vision to engage influencers and content creators through impactful partnerships designed to enhance audience engagement across its diverse gaming portfolio. She underscored the revenue-sharing opportunities Roblox provides, emphasizing the crucial role these collaborations play in fueling market growth.

Miller stated: “There are incredible opportunities for everyone—game developers, investors, and content creators alike. Roblox is not just a gaming platform; it’s a game creation system that enables users to design and share games within a dynamic community.

She added: "Content creators are an essential part of our ecosystem. We actively integrate them into the platform by utilizing influencer marketing and partnering with them to promote games, driving expansion across the sector. This collaboration has fostered an engaged, vibrant community, delivering mutual benefits for all stakeholders.”

