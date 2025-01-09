1 Billion Followers Summit launches smart app to boost engagement with its third edition

- Home
Published January 09, 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, has announced the launch of the official mobile application for its third edition.
The Summit, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, is hosted in the UAE from January 11 to 13 across Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai under the theme "Content for Good."
Designed using artificial intelligence tools, the app offers a user-friendly interface to enhance user experience. It enables users to explore the summit’s activities, schedule sessions and lectures, connect with content creators and influencers, and follow their activities during the event.
The app also features a countdown timer to the summit, providing updates in days and hours. It delivers the latest news and highlights from key partners through personalised notifications, ensuring users stay informed about all developments.
Through the app's Interactive Agenda, users can browse various sessions, filter by topics of interest, and find detailed information, including session titles, timings, locations, speakers, and participants.
Each session is tagged with relevant hashtags, and comprehensive speaker profiles are available for reference.
Additionally, the app offers insights into prominent panel discussions and debates, allowing users to access specialised content presented by the summit, its partners, and participants.
Meeting the needs of all users, the app provides access to ticketing options, enabling participants to select and securely purchase their tickets. Instant notifications confirm bookings, ensuring a seamless process that saves time and effort.
Through its messaging feature, users can submit special requests to meet their favourite influencers and engage in conversations with them. The app also facilitates navigation across the summit’s venues, helping users locate sessions and events via internal and external direction features.
Available on the Apple Store and Google Play, the app incorporates advanced analytics tools and innovative features. It empowers users to stay updated, interact with attendees, and engage with content creators and leading social media influencers, ensuring a dynamic summit experience.
