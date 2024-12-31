1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The 1 billion Followers Summit revealed that IMI, a global media powerhouse headquartered in the UAE with a host of leading media brands under its umbrella, has joined as a strategic partner of the summit's upcoming third edition.

The summit is organised by the UAE Government Media Office from 11th to 13th January 2025 at Dubai's Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme "Content for Good".

This partnership reflects the summit and IMI's commitment to supporting creativity, innovation, and knowledge sharing within the impactful content industry.

The partnership encompasses the IMI network, which includes Sky news Arabia, The National, Al-Ain News, and CNN business Arabic.

The collaboration will solidify cooperation between the two parties in producing meaningful media content and exploring innovative applications of technology and AI tools to improve content quality and support creators and influencers.

Rania Masri El Khatib, Chief Brand and Marcomms Officer at IMI, stated, "The media industry is evolving rapidly, driven by groundbreaking technological advancements and shifting audience behaviours.

At IMI, we are committed to staying ahead of our audience's needs, fostering innovation and excellence in everything we do."

She added that this collaboration with the 1 Billion Followers Summit provides a unique platform to amplify the quality of Arabic media content and empower creators to deliver impactful stories that resonate with audiences across the globe.

The third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit will launch dedicated tracks and key additions, including the inaugural 1 Billion Award, a $1 million prize recognising creators of meaningful and innovative content.

The summit will also launch the inaugural 1 Billion Pitches competition, which allows startups and entrepreneurs with groundbreaking ideas to pitch their projects to a jury of prominent investors and firms for a chance to secure support and funding.