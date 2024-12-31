Open Menu

1 Billion Followers Summit Names IMI As Strategic Partner

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 03:15 PM

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The 1 billion Followers Summit revealed that IMI, a global media powerhouse headquartered in the UAE with a host of leading media brands under its umbrella, has joined as a strategic partner of the summit's upcoming third edition.

The summit is organised by the UAE Government Media Office from 11th to 13th January 2025 at Dubai's Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme "Content for Good".

This partnership reflects the summit and IMI's commitment to supporting creativity, innovation, and knowledge sharing within the impactful content industry.

The partnership encompasses the IMI network, which includes Sky news Arabia, The National, Al-Ain News, and CNN business Arabic.

The collaboration will solidify cooperation between the two parties in producing meaningful media content and exploring innovative applications of technology and AI tools to improve content quality and support creators and influencers.

Rania Masri El Khatib, Chief Brand and Marcomms Officer at IMI, stated, "The media industry is evolving rapidly, driven by groundbreaking technological advancements and shifting audience behaviours.

At IMI, we are committed to staying ahead of our audience's needs, fostering innovation and excellence in everything we do."

She added that this collaboration with the 1 Billion Followers Summit provides a unique platform to amplify the quality of Arabic media content and empower creators to deliver impactful stories that resonate with audiences across the globe.

The third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit will launch dedicated tracks and key additions, including the inaugural 1 Billion Award, a $1 million prize recognising creators of meaningful and innovative content.

The summit will also launch the inaugural 1 Billion Pitches competition, which allows startups and entrepreneurs with groundbreaking ideas to pitch their projects to a jury of prominent investors and firms for a chance to secure support and funding.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Dubai January Media From Government Industry Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

5 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

19 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

25 minutes ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

34 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

35 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

36 minutes ago
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

1 hour ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

1 hour ago
 EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donati ..

EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donation campaign

2 hours ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East