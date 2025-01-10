1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The UAE will host the third edition of the 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest specialised summit shaping the content creation economy, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, from 11th to 13th January. The event will take place across Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai under the theme "Content for Good", and will feature seven roundtable discussions.

The discussions will address developments in various content sectors within new media, the latest trends, and the approaches of content creators and influencers. They will also explore how creators can maintain neutrality in their content, and answer key questions by experts and specialists from major platforms and global companies, as well as prominent content creators and influencers.

The first roundtable discussion will focus on the tourism sector, where participants explore topics such as current challenges in collaboration between governments and content creators, how these challenges can be addressed, and best practices for governments to engage content creators in successful tourism campaigns.

The discussion will also cover key metrics for successful collaborations and steps to build long-term partnerships between governments and content creators.

Another session will see media experts discuss traditional media's attempts to adapt to the rise of digital media. Crucial questions will be addressed, including the convergence of roles between traditional journalism and digital content creation, and the level of public trust in traditional media compared to that in content creators.

The session will also examine best practices for content creators to maintain credibility and avoid spreading misinformation in the absence of editorial oversight. Additional topics include content creators' freedom to express their opinions and the future of media over the next decade.

Under the theme "Investment Insights in the Creator Economy: Opportunities and Challenges," leading economists and investors will discuss investment trends in the content creation economy, emerging income models, and revenue streams. They will also explore how to overcome challenges facing the sector’s growth and expansion.

The session will delve into the role of technological innovation, future opportunities in content creation, and the social and cultural impact of these developments.

In this roundtable, marketing experts will address crucial questions for both brands and content creators concerning partnerships. They will explore how brands evaluate influencer marketing campaigns, considering ROI alongside other qualitative measures, and the role of exclusive partnerships in building long-term relationships. Content creators will learn how to overcome common challenges in brand collaborations while preserving their authentic style and effectively meeting brand goals.

The roundtable on "The Future of Content Creators Marketing" will explore the dynamics of partnerships between brands and content creators, strategies for success, and how creators can balance neutrality with brand expectations. Discussions will also focus on audience perceptions of evolving sponsorships and partnerships, as well as the KPIs used to measure the return on investment for collaborations with influencers.

In the session titled "Creators Infrastructure," participants will discuss the evolving landscape of taxation and regulations in the digital economy, with a particular focus on content creators, digital platforms, and tech companies.

The discussion will emphasise the need for clear and fair tax policies that encourage innovation while safeguarding the interests of content creators.

The roundtable discussion on "AI for Content" will feature experts debating the role of AI in enhancing human creativity and addressing questions about authenticity amid the growing use of AI.

The session will highlight how AI has helped reduce time and costs without compromising creativity, the challenges of using AI to accurately predict audience trends, and the ethical guidelines needed for AI in content creation.

Speakers will also discuss emerging AI technologies poised to revolutionise content creation in the next five to ten years, the potential oversaturation of markets with AI-generated content, and strategies for creators and brands to stand out.

This landmark Summit will provide a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and content creators to exchange insights, foster collaboration, and shape the future of the content creation economy on a global scale.