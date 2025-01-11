Open Menu

1 Billion Followers Summit Spotlights Psychological Challenges Facing Content Creators In Digital Age

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) Despite its rapid growth, content creation poses significant psychological challenges for creators, including pressures stemming from widespread reach and constant engagement with audiences.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first day of the 1 billion Followers Summit, which commenced its third edition in Dubai today, experts and content creators highlighted the psychological challenges and pressures associated with public exposure and continuous critique on social media platforms.

They stressed the importance of adopting healthy strategies to balance professional success and mental well-being, emphasising the need for self-awareness, psychological skill development, and thoughtful planning to help creators overcome mental strain and burnout while maintaining their personal identity and avoiding complete immersion in their work.

Dr. Jana Bou Reslan, a specialist in educational psychology and the UAE representative in TikTok’s “Creating Change” programme, underscored the importance of a clear plan for content creators to prevent psychological and professional exhaustion.

She emphasised the need to separate personal identity from content, reminding creators that they control the content, not the other way around.

On sharing personal aspects of their lives, Bou Resla highlighted the need for clear standards and accountability for what is shared. She noted that creators must be responsible for the content they post while maintaining a balance between genuine audience interaction and avoiding the presentation of unrealistic perfection.

Kareem Ismail, a speaker, author in the field of mental health, and positive psychology coach, addressed the pressures faced by professionals in the field. He said the first step in managing these pressures lies in having a clear purpose, psychological preparation, and self-development. He emphasised that staying in the industry requires self-awareness and efforts to build psychological resilience.

Sarah Sabbagh, General Manager of Works180, discussed how content creators can handle criticism on social media platforms. She stressed that continuous improvement, skill enhancement, and quality content reduce the likelihood of severe criticism and help prevent burnout.

