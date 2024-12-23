1 Billion Followers Summit To Host 30 Workshops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:32 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy organised by the New Media academy in Dubai from 11th to 13th January 2025, will offer over 30 workshops led by global experts and social media influencers, some of whom are visiting the region for the first time.
Attendees will gain insights into new media trends, best practices, and strategies to boost their reach and maximise their following.
The workshops, led by experts from digital and social media platforms from around the world, as well as social media influencers, address diverse topics of interest to established and emerging content creators alike, such as monetising strategies and AI tools, empowering content creators get to hone their knowledge and boost their social media presence, in addition to having the opportunity to network with industry leaders.
The 1 Billion Followers Summit invites all interested in attending any of the workshops to register in advance through the event’s website.
A series of exclusive workshops, open to a small number of interested attendees, will host top content experts and influencers to offer hands-on training and one-on-one guidance.
