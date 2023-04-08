“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2023) The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, has recorded total contributions of AED 514 million after 15 days of its launch.

This generous sum was donated by 87,000 major contributors, individuals, businesses as well as public and private sector institutions in a community-wide response that testifies to the culture of giving and generosity deeply rooted in the UAE.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, noted that “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, which aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations around the world, is a practical example of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of alleviating the suffering of fellow humans, establishing the concept of sustainable generosity, and expanding the scope of charity and humanitarian efforts.

“The wide response to ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, recording AED 514 million from 87,000 donators in 15 days, is testament to the UAE community’s commitment to values of giving and solidarity, which represent an integral part of our culture,” he added.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign builds on the achievements of previous food aid drives launched under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the past 3 years. “10 Million Meals” in Ramadan 2020, was the first and largest show of solidarity of its kind, supporting victims of the COVID-19 pandemic within the UAE.

This was followed in Ramadan 2021 by “100 Million Meals” campaign which was the largest regional food support campaign spanning 20 countries in the Arab region, Africa and Asia. Last year’s “1 Billion Meals” was the largest of its kind regionally, providing 1 billion meals in 50 countries and furthering the UAE’s contribution to the global effort to eradicate hunger.

Launching the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund reflects the UAE’s long-term vision for charity and aid efforts, and translates its humane philosophy by introducing a new model of charity based on sustainability, with the interest of humans at its core.

Amidst this growing response, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.