10% increase in building permits issued during Q1 2020 to reach 2563: DMT

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, announced that the number of building permits issued by its subsidiaries in the first quarter of this year increased by 10 percent compared to the same period last year to reach 2,563 permits for buildings in various vital sectors.

According to the departmentâ€™s report, the building permits for residential purposes stood at 1817, representing 68 percent of the total municipal permits during the first quarter, followed by 280 building permits for commercial purposes, 239 for governmental and public institutions, 33 for healthcare and educational purposes, 30 agricultural land building permits and 28 for mosques.

In its report, the DMT indicated that the total number of maintenance licences issued in the first quarter of 2020 reached 238 compared to 169 during the same period last year, requests for certificates of completion reached 795 compared to 513 issued in the same period in 2019, the total demolition licences reached 134 compared to 13 last year, whilst the average performance index for issuing building permits reached 4.7 days versus 5.3 days last year.

The department is keen to implement the directives of the wise leadership to facilitate various transactions, including issuing building permits across multiple sectors.

According to the Building Permits Performance Report issued by the DMT, the number of building permits issued by the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City reached 1,641 for various sectors and institutions, governmental, residential, commercial, governmental services, religious, social, cultural or other services.

Abu Dhabi Municipality permits were divided as 978 permits for new buildings on vacant lands that had not been previously built, 302 permits for external and internal modifications to buildings without any additions, 239 permits for separate buildings on lands that have existing buildings, and 122 permits for the horizontal and vertical expansion on a group of existing buildings.

Al Ain Municipality permits reached 698, divided as 440 permits for new buildings on lands that had not been previously built, 180 permits for new and separate buildings on lands with existing buildings, 42 for the horizontal and vertical expansions on a group of existing buildings, and 36 permits for external and internal modifications to buildings without additions.

During the first quarter, Al Dhafra Region Municipality issued 224 permits for buildings of various uses, divided as 154 permits for new and separate buildings on lands that have existing buildings, and 62 permits for new buildings on lands that were not previously built, along with four permits for external and internal modifications to buildings without any additions, and four other permits for vertical and horizontal expansions on a group of existing buildings in the region.

The DMT report showed that the total number of consultancy offices operating in this field reached 663 classified offices, while the number of contractors for construction in various vital sectors and housing reached 3,244.