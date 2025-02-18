10 Indonesian defence manufacturers exhibit at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Syafrudin Iskandar, Deputy Director for Promotion and Cooperation at the Indonesian Ministry of Defence and responsible for the Indonesian pavilion at IDEX 2025, stated that his country’s participation in the event highlights its commitment to enhancing defence relations, particularly with the UAE and other middle Eastern countries.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during IDEX in Abu Dhabi, Iskandar noted that Indonesia has a rapidly growing defence sector with over 210 companies specialising in defence manufacturing. Ten of these companies are showcasing their products at the exhibition this year, representing both the public and private sectors.

He added that the companies participating under the Indonesian pavilion represent leading manufacturers in various defence fields, including naval shipbuilding, armoured vehicles, weapons systems, and advanced defence technologies.

Iskandar emphasised the growing defence cooperation between Indonesia and the UAE, pointing out that contracts and partnerships with Emirati defence companies have already been established.

On the significance of the Middle Eastern market for Indonesian defence industries, Iskandar highlighted the strong potential in the region, especially in the UAE. However, he stressed that the goal is not just to export, but to foster long-term partnerships between Indonesian and Emirati firms to develop both countries’ defence industries.

He also noted that Indonesia’s participation in IDEX since 2019 has significantly boosted its regional presence. Over the past five years, the event has allowed Indonesia to forge strong relationships with industry leaders and government officials, making IDEX a forum for discussing new technologies and exploring future collaboration opportunities.