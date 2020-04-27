’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target with over 11 million meals in first week

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 27th April 2020 (WAM) – The ’10 million meals’ campaign continues after contributions exceeded the target, drawing more than 11 million meals within the first week of the launch announcement made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign, led by H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank, has received massive donations from companies, humanitarian organizations, businessmen, government and private entities and the general public to provide food support for communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the UAE.

Financial and in-kind donations poured into the ’10 million meals’ campaign through the official website, SMS, bank transfer and call center within the first week of its launch.

The campaign, the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive, will continue receiving donations and securing meals throughout the holy month of Ramadan under the supervision of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund against COVID-19.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Secretary-General of MBRGI, said, "The wide engagement that the ’10 million meals’ campaign has received reflects the integral role of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives in bringing together all segments of the society in solidarity against any circumstances."

He noted that these kinds of humanitarian campaigns implement the UAE’s commitment to preserve the human dignity, safeguard lives and provide all basic life necessities to the vulnerable irrespective of religion, color or race. The social campaigns reinforce the country’s deeply-rooted values of tolerance, giving and coexistence laid by the late UAE founder His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and implemented by the country’s visionary leaders UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces.

Al Gegrawi added, "The institutionalization of humanitarian work, which the UAE’s humanitarian and charity organizations has been at the forefront globally over the past five decades since the country’s foundation, is manifested today as a solid approach and practice among individuals. The sustainable and systematic humanitarian work has transformed into an integrated societal culture that demonstrates day by day that nothing is impossible in the UAE where people are overcoming every challenge, regardless of how complicated or urgent, by standing together in solidarity."

Al Gergawi highlighted the role of the ’10 million meals’ campaign in inspiring all segments of the UAE society to support the most vulnerable to the social and economic repercussions of the ongoing novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic that brought nations around the world to a standstill. He added that H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum has always dedicated her commitment to launching initiatives that safeguard lives in the UAE and abroad and fulfill the needs of disadvantaged communities.

"A country led by the founding fathers’ values of creating hope and giving and the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid will be the first to aid the vulnerable and empower the disadvantaged in times of crisis."

In numbers The ’10 million meals’ campaign will resume throughout the holy month of Ramadan after drawing massive engagement within the first week of its launch to provide meals or equivalent food parcels to individuals and families in the UAE affected by the coronavirus outbreak that led many to unemployment and major income reductions.

Companies and individuals donated through the campaign’s different platforms where 39,000 donors provided the value of 412,000 meals through SMS and 7,000 donors paid for 859,000 meals on the website.

In-kind donations received through the campaign’s call center totaled 163,000 meals.

Public and private entities and humanitarian organizations collectively donated 9.6 million meals within the first week of the campaign’s launch.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign enables companies, entities, humanitarian and charitable organizations, businessmen, philanthropists and the public to make financial and in-kind contributions towards providing meals or donating food items and parcels to be directly distributed to families and individuals across the UAE.

Sectors Massive donations were received from different public and private sectors including the community service sector, the hospitality sector, catering companies, F&B services, water suppliers, fruit and vegetable suppliers, investment companies, banking and financial services sector, real estate establishments, and medical and healthcare facilities.

Unique donations The campaign’s call center received massive in-kind donations that went beyond food items and parcels, showing keenness of all segments of the society to contribute with their best resources.

Unique donations included tonnes of fruits like bananas, apples and dates, as well as millions of water bottles to be added to meals distributed to low-income individuals and families. Another company donated ice cream to be distributed alongside meals and food parcels.

48 days Within the first two days of the campaign’s launch, more than 15,000 donors had collectively provided 450,000 meals and food parcels through the campaign’s website and SMS, besides thousands of more financial donations that poured into campaign’s bank account and in-kind donations of meals, food items ad parcels received through the call center.

Zakat With Dubai’s Grand Mufti Dr. Ahmed Al Haddad declaring that Zakat this year can be paid in the form of meals and food parcels to communities affected by the ongoing crisis, a large number of traders, individuals and entities rushed to support the campaign that aims to provide food support throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Integrated distribution The ’10 million meals’ campaign’s team has developed an integrated plan that gathered numbers and addresses of low-income individuals and families and those most vulnerable to the impact of the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic across the UAE in a database to be updated periodically in response to any changes.

An integrated logistical network was then put in place in collaboration with partnering government entities, humanitarian organizations and transport services to ensure quick and efficient food distribution to everyone in need across the country.

The campaign aims to create a sustainable network of social support and solidarity in the UAE to provide food supplies to the vulnerable, therefore, fostering a sense of safety and stability to ensure no one goes hungry during the holy month of Ramadan.

Collaboration The UAE Food Bank, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, and UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) are implementing the ’10 million meals’ campaign under the supervision of the overarching MBRGI with the Social Solidarity Fund against Covid-19.

A social movement The ‘10 million meals’ campaign is the UAE’s biggest community campaign, that aims to provide food assistance to families and individuals who have lost their income or got affected directly or indirectly by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

