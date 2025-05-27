10 People Injured Following Explosion At Tokyo Construction Site
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Ten people were slightly injured in Tokyo on Tuesday when a maintenance vehicle caught fire after an explosion at a construction site, police said.
According to Kyodo news, the police suspect the explosion may have been triggered by a gas leak from a pipe damaged during work to construct the foundation of a building.
The victims included workers at the construction site and people living in nearby apartments, according to the police. Some of them complained of sore throats due to smoke inhalation.
The blast caused damage to windows and the shutters of nearby buildings.
