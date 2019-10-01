UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100% Emiratisation Of Dubai Customs Inspection Staff

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:15 PM

100% Emiratisation of Dubai Customs inspection staff

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Dubai Customs has announced that all members of its inspection staff are Emirati, with 1,691 inspectors accounting for 46 percent of the organisation’s total workforce.

In a press statement today, Dubai Customs said it will continue to headhunt and recruit highly-skilled UAE nationals to be part of its workforce in all areas of customs work, and has a full-fledged training and development programme to boost and promote the government’s Emiratisation drive.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said, "Dubai Customs plays a key role in supporting the UAE Emiratisation strategy by offering career opportunities to a larger number of nationals."

He added that the organisation is also looking to increase the number of Emiratis employed in other specialties, "where we [currently] have 88 percent Emiratisation, the highest amongst government departments.

"

Dubai Customs’ Emiratisation plan is regularly reviewed and assessed with defined KPIs to measure performance and efficiency on a yearly basis, according to Fareed Al Marzooqi, Executive Director for HR, Finance and Administration.

"Empowering UAE nationals is a responsibility we take very seriously, as we seek to recruit and retain highly-qualified nationals and integrate them in all areas of customs and administrative work. Inspection staff enjoy round-the-year training and development to sustain performance and deliver high-standard customs service," he explained.

"This year, we have had 1,236 inspection staff enrolled in 108 training courses related to customs and border protection," he concluded.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Border All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre tracks pr ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cypriot President on Inde ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Ind ..

21 minutes ago

NA refers 41 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank (PPCB) to issue ..

2 minutes ago

Palestinian Delegation Led by Prime Minister to Vi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.