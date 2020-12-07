100 meetings take place on first day of Dubai International Content Market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) The Dubai International Content Market, DICM, was successfully launched today with the attendance of content buyers and sellers from over 35 countries.

The field of content witnessed great demand this year, which indicates its importance and the key role it plays in the development of the Media sector in general, and the field of Content Creation in particular.

As a result, the number of participating countries reached 35, and over 100 virtual meetings were conducted on the first day of the event via "The Content Business Hub", which is a dedicated virtual platform for attendees to meet, connect and network, and among those meetings was a meeting between the Bahraini production company "Baby Clay" and "TikTok", and a meeting between the Turkish content distributer "Lucid Dream" and Egyptian Video on Demand platform, "WatchiT!"

Commenting on the event, Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding said: "The Dubai International Content Market has successfully attracted content buyers, sellers, producers, and programme directors from across the world to its virtual edition.

So far, we have over 300 pre-scheduled meetings that are taking place on the platform starting today."

He added: "We are proud to say that DICM is still the most anticipated event in the field of media content in the region, thanks to the effort of the organising team who were able to create a very strong platform for the media industry to meet, connect and learn about the latest programs and media content that is being produced across different platforms."

The Dubai International Content Market is recognised as the region’s top content event that not only caters to content buyers and sellers to generate leads and explore business opportunities, but is also considered to be the ultimate destination to network with peers and access vital information for enhancing business activities.