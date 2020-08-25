UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100 Million Direct Tourism Jobs Are At Risk Due To Pandemic: UN Secretary-General

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

100 million direct tourism jobs are at risk due to pandemic: UN Secretary-General

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released on Tuesday a thematic brief on the impact the pandemic has had on tourism. Drawing on the latest data from the World Tourism Organisation, the lead author of the publication, it warns that as many as 100 million direct tourism jobs are at risk, and the massive drop in export revenues from tourism could reduce global GDP by as much as 2.8 percent.

The brief stressed that tourism is an essential pillar of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, and the most vulnerable workers and nations at greatest risk.

Tourism has been among the hardest hit of all sectors by COVID-19 and no country has been unaffected, with restrictions on travel and a sudden drop in consumer demand leading to an unprecedented fall in international tourist numbers.

The "Tourism and COVID-19" Policy Brief from the UN Secretary-General, makes clear the impact that the pandemic has had on global tourism and how this affects everything from jobs and economies to wildlife conservation and the protection of cultural heritage.

Guterres said, that "It is imperative that we rebuild the tourism sector in a safe, equitable and climate friendly manner. And so ensure tourism regains its position as a provider of decent jobs, stable incomes and the protection of our cultural and natural heritage."

The UN Secretary-General further underscored that tourism is one of the world’s most important economic sectors, providing "livelihoods to hundreds of millions more, while it boosts economies and enables countries to thrive." Also, at the same time allowing "people to experience some of the world’s cultural and natural riches and brings people closer to each other, highlighting our common humanity."

Related Topics

World United Nations Same Lead All From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s 12 death annivers ..

8 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE sets priorities right on food, wa ..

15 minutes ago

PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

21 minutes ago

Realme C12 sold out on Hot Sale making realme Paki ..

42 minutes ago

Canada&#039;s former Governor General commends UAE ..

1 hour ago

Govt to develop digital media, says Shibli Faraz

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.