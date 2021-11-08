UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

100 Million Meals Campaign distributes more than 10.8 million meals in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) The 100 Million Meals campaign, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food to more than 30 countries in the Arab world, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America, has successfully distributed 10,868,400 meals in the UAE, in collaboration with the UAE Food Bank.

A total of 362,280 beneficiaries in the UAE, made up of 182,916 low income families and 179,364 low income individuals, received 120,760 food parcels – each containing essential food ingredients such as rice, flour, chickpeas, lentils, sugar, cooking oil, dates, and milk – enough for each beneficiary to prepare meals for one month. To ensure a seamless distribution operation, the UAE Food Bank followed a six-pronged approach – operating model, beneficiaries, product, suppliers, delivery, and governance and funding.

A long list of partners worked alongside the UAE Food Bank to support the successful distribution of the food parcels to beneficiaries, including Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Emirates Red Crescent, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, Saud bin Rashid Al Mua'lla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, Fujairah Charity Association, Sharjah Charity International, Tarahum Charity Foundation, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, and Model Service Society.

Dawood Al Hajri, Vice Chairperson of the board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, said, "The 100 Million Meals campaign, the largest donation drive in the region, was a model in inclusive charitable and humanitarian support regardless of ethnicity, religion, or age. We are honored to lead the distribution operations in the UAE, in collaboration with the organizers, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and in coordination with other charitable and humanitarian establishments across the nation."

Al Hajri added, "We kicked off distribution in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that crises reveal the true values of people and societies, and the directives of his wife H.

H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank, to ensure essential non-perishable food products reach families and individuals in need wherever they may be."

Sara Al Nuaimi, Director at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global initiative, said: "The campaign’s successful distribution of more than 10.8 million meals to different regions across the UAE is due to the critical support of the UAE Food Bank, who had previously played a key logistical role in the 10 Million Meals, launched by H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum in 2020 in solidarity with low-income families and individuals impacted by COVID-19 pandemic."

Al Nuaimi added: "With the growing international focus on dealing with hunger, and the increased awareness around the concept of food security to include people from low-income brackets and most in need, the 100 Million Meals campaign is a direct response reaching beneficiaries. It resulted in a supportive social movement, whether through donations or volunteering. The undertaking of 1,060 volunteers from the UAE community to support the distribution of food parcels catalysed the completion of the operations."

The 100 Million Meals campaign continues its food aid distribution in several countries, ensuring AED216 million worth of food support reaches beneficiaries in more than 30 countries throughout the middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives organised the 100 Million Meals campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan in 2021 to feed the needy and provide food aid to the destitute and contribute to providing a food safety net in lower-income communities.

The campaign comes under the Humanitarian Aid and Relief pillar, which is one of the five main pillars that comprise the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and represents a practical response to one of the biggest challenges facing the world today – hunger and malnutrition.

