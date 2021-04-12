100 Million Meals’ campaign to create momentum needed to tackle hunger and malnutrition: Mohammad Al Gergawi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, launched on Sunday, can create the momentum needed to tackle hunger and malnutrition in the developing world, a UAE minister affirmed.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said this year’s Ramadan campaign, the largest food drive in the region, reflects the UAE’s commitment to growing its efforts to support global humanitarian causes and to strengthen its status as an active contributor on the global sphere.

Al Gergawi said, "The launch of this campaign can create the momentum that the international community needs to tackle the pervading and devastating issue of hunger and malnutrition in the developing world."

He added, "By galvanising a collective solidarity around efforts to end hunger, ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign can provide tangible support to those most in need, at a time of greatest need."

The UAE’s regional and international humanitarian projects continue to impact millions of lives across the world. Al Gergawi noted, "The UAE has a long history of standing with people from all walks of life in the most difficult times. This year’s campaign takes our commitment to humanitarian causes further than ever before, as we aim to provide food for more than 100 million people in low-income areas across 20 countries."

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which Al Gergawi encouraged people from inside and outside the UAE to support.

He stressed that the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is an open invitation to all – from the business community to philanthropists, and the government and private sector – to support people in need during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

People and organisations inside and outside the UAE can donate the cost of basic foodstuffs starting from AED1 –the equivalent cost of ingredients needed to prepare a meal in the lowest-income communities in beneficiary countries including Uganda, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Angola, Jordan and Pakistan.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is organised by MBRGI, in collaboration with the World Food Programme, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), regional network of food banks, and specialised humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries to ensure widespread distribution of food parcels to underserved homes and villages.

Ibrahim Boumelha, the Dubai Ruler’s Adviser for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the board of Trustees of the MBRCH, said the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign reflects the UAE’s deeply-rooted humanitarian principles, laid by the founders since the country’s inception.

He added, "Donations to the largest food campaign of its kind in the region will provide food to lower-income communities in the 20 beneficiary countries, creating a sense of a safety network during the holy month of Ramadan."

He noted, "the greatest gift we can give to humanity is safety and solidarity: a message that they are not alone."

Boumelha called on the UAE citizens and residents to donate, regardless of how little the amount is. "Every Dirham counts and every dirham makes a difference to someone in need in countries just hours away from us. This regionwide campaign enables us to come together to make a difference in as many lives as possible."

Donations to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign can be made in four easy ways. First, on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by calling the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999; third, by making a transfer to the designated bank account for the campaign through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201.); fourth, by sending the "meal" in English by SMS on specified UAE numbers for the Du or Etisalat networks listed on the website.