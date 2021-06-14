100 Million Meals, UAE Food Bank to distribute 10 million meals in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) The 100 Million Meals campaign, the biggest food drive in the region, announced that it entered into a partnership with the UAE Food Bank to distribute 10 million meals inside the country. In April 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign to provide food parcels for families and people in need across 30 countries. Launched as an expansion from last year’s locally-held ’10 Million Meals’ campaign that empowered COVID-19-hit communities across the UAE, the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign provided food support for the vulnerable in the middle East, Africa and Asia.

The partnership will distribute 112,000 food parcels costing AED13.4 million to beneficiaries in the UAE through the UAE Food Bank’s logistical distribution network. Each parcel weighs 42 kg of basic food items and can satisfy one person for 30 days.

By providing a total of 10 million meals, the partnership will benefit all segments of the UAE community as part of the campaign, which was organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). During Ramadan, the campaign successfully doubled its goal and collected total donations that can cover the cost of 216 million meals.

"The campaign, which operated in 30 countries during Ramadan 2021, reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the sustainability, development and expansion of the cycle of charity and humanitarian work.

The campaign also completes the work of the 10 Million Meals initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, who is the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in Ramadan 2020. Today, the partnership capitalises on this success, to provide further food aid to families in need," said Sarah Al Nuaimi, Department Manager of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Dr. Essam Sharaf Al Hashemi, a member of the Steering and Operation Committee of the Emirates Food Bank and Director of the Food Trade Control Department in Dubai Municipality, said: "The role of the Emirates Food Bank complements the efforts undertaken by the UAE for aid at the regional and international levels, by distributing food to the targeted groups of needy families and workers within the country. '' ''The bank is cooperating with charitable societies to reach out to all targeted groups in the country and translate the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for delivery of food to targeted groups,'' he added.

Nearly 1,000 volunteers, in cooperation with the UAE Food Bank’s staff, are engaged in the preparation and distribution of the meals while fully adhering to the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.