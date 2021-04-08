UrduPoint.com
100 Premium Number Plates Up For Grabs In RTA’s 106th Open Auction Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) The super number plates (AA 66), (I 70) will top a fascinating collection of 100 fancy licensing plates of two, three, four and five digits on offer at the forthcoming 106th open auction of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Plates on offer bear (AA-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes. Auction will take place this Saturday 10th April at the Dubai Festival City InterContinental Hotel at 4:30 PM.

Interested bidders can register for the auction either online through (www.rta.ae), Dubai Drive App, or with any of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.

It is noteworthy that seats are limited and priority will be given to bidders. It is recommended to make pre-registration for the auction.

However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 02:00 pm.

To ensure the health and safety of the public, RTA will take all precautionary health measures at the venue of the auction in cooperation with the hotel management. It urges participants to observe these safety precautions applicable in the UAE.

The selling of number plates is subject to a 5 percent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to AED25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders have also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of AED 120 at the abovementioned customers' happiness centres. Clients also have the options to make payment via credit cards through RTA’s website or using the Dubai Drive App.

