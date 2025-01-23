1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre is organising the First Gulf Law and Arbitration Week from 26th to 30th January in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The event will convene over 1,000 prominent figures from GCC and G20 countries, including business leaders, investors, economists, legal experts, and senior executives. It will also welcome key decision-makers from major sectors such as business, judiciary, law, arbitration, and dispute resolution.

Participants will include leading experts in energy, transportation, housing, real estate development, and major engineering projects from Gulf and international sectors.

Dr.

Kamal Al Hamad, Secretary-General of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, emphasised the event’s focus on discussing the latest legislation and regulations related to large-scale investments, major business initiatives, and policies addressing trade, investment, and economic challenges on Gulf and global levels.

Additionally, the event will honour distinguished legal personalities who have pioneered advancements in legal practice. This recognition aims to celebrate their significant contributions to law and arbitration, highlighting their roles in strengthening legal systems, promoting justice, and fostering an effective legal environment across the GCC.

