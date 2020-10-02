$100,000 UAE President Cup will bring Arabian Racing to Pimlico Race Course on Preakness Stakes Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) The Arabian Jockey Club, AJC, announced that the richest Arabian horse race in the United States, US, will be part of one of the biggest days of racing in that country this year.

The $100,000 UAE President Cup, G1, will be run on 3rd October at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, sharing the world stage with the historical second leg of the coveted Triple Crown, The $1 million Preakness Stakes.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Emirati-US equestrian carnival will bring a field of 12 strong fillies and mares, aged four years and above, to compete in the 8th leg of the 27th UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, including the 1700-metre Group 1 UAE President Cup, on Saturday.

The race has been won by the sport’s very best, from Horse of the Year winners to fan favourites. This is not the first time this lucrative race has been held at Pimlico. It was last held on Preakness Day in 2012 and was won by TM Fred Texas, who was named 2011 Darley Horse of the Year and later went on to win the 2012 Dubai Kahayla Classic.

Presented by the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the UAE President Cup was begun in 1994 and is now the oldest global series of Arabian horse races.

Susan Meyer, President of the Arabian Jockey Club, stated, "The UAE President Cup race consistently attracts the finest Arabians the USA has to offer. We are thrilled to be returning to historic Pimlico Racetrack once again, and it is rolling out the red carpet for the Arabians on its biggest racing day of the year. The exposure this opportunity will give Arabian racing is significant."

"The UAE President Cup Committee is delighted to have America’s most important Arabian race sharing the spotlight with the legendary Gr.1 Preakness Stakes,'' said Chairman of the UAE President Cup Committee, Faisal Al Rahmani.

"Returning to Pimlico Race Track is a great opportunity to showcase Arabian racing on this most important stage. The Preakness Stakes Gr.1 and the UAE President Cup Gr.1 attract the best horses from both breeds"

Established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to promote and celebrate the Arabian horse, especially in Europe and North America, and to prove that they can race competitively with thoroughbred horses, the UAE President Cup Series is the first international race series for Arabian horses and remains the premier race for the breed.