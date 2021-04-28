‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of creative content industry

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The "1001 Titles" initiative organised a matchmaking session with 22 publishers, authors, illustrators and book industry professionals on 26th April, 2021, to explore ways to drive the development of the creative content industry.

Held at the House of Wisdom, a futuristic social and cultural hub in Sharjah, the event explored effective ways to support the book industry in the future and boost the production of quality content.

Participants shared their creative works and discussed different topics related to the book industry, including what goes into the author-illustrator-publisher relationship and the role of their collaborative efforts in creating high-quality books. The session also highlighted the reality of the local and Arab publishing sectors, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the book industry while also discussing ways to encourage investment in this sector.

Commenting on the session, Majd Al Shehhi, Manager of the initiative, said, "Networking sessions that bring together a professional community of writers, illustrators and publishers on a common platform to meet, share expertise, and address concerns related to the industry, will go a long way towards improving the capabilities, skills and knowledge of all creative stakeholders in the book industry.

"

Following the matchmaking event, Emirati writer Fatima Al Alili said that such sessions provide writers with the opportunity to enrich their skills and experience in matters related to publishing and copyright issues.

"We need such events that allow us to share our ideas and develop a plan for the future to take the local book industry to the next level," she added.

Issa Al Nuaimi, an Emirati illustrator said, "I am an illustrator of children's books, and this is not an easy profession. When you place books in children’s hands to trigger their imagination, you need to be accurate and objective and devise proper ways to tackle certain subjects to arouse their curiosity and enthusiasm for learning. This requires great effort and belief in your work."

Afra Mahmoud, Founding Partner of Ghaf Publications and library said, "The matchmaking session helped publishers better understand the needs of writers and illustrators and learn more about their needs and expectations. As a new publishing house, this knowledge is vital for us as we explore new collaborations and partnerships to present quality content in the future."