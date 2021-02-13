UrduPoint.com
103,469 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) A total of 103,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered during the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 103,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 5,005,264 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 50.61 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

