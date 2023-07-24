104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has reported a notable surge in contributors and registered employers, according to the statistics released for June 2023. The data revealed that the number of contributors rose to 104,038, marking a significant increase compared to 87,982 contributors during the same period last year.

Moreover, registered employers rose from 7,451 in the previous year to 10,568 as of June 2023.

The report further disclosed that pensioners reached 19,548 by June 2023, compared to 18,318 in June 2022. Similarly, the number of beneficiaries stood at 8,368, showing a slight decline from the 8,432 beneficiaries recorded during the same period last year.

In terms of insurance expenses, the data indicated that the value of expenses in June 2023 amounted to AED397,799,391, higher than the AED396,086,188 reported during the corresponding period in the previous year.

These statistics were unveiled during the fifth board meeting for 2023, chaired by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors at GPSSA.

During the meeting, Al Hussaini presided over the approval of minutes from previous meetings and led discussions on the progress of past decisions and recommendations made by the board. The meeting also approved various decisions and recommendations presented by sub-committees, including the Investment Committee and the Internal Audit and Risk Committee.

Furthermore, the board reviewed and approved GPSSA's final financial statements for 2022, which will be submitted to the UAE Cabinet Ministers for final approval. Additionally, they examined the investment performance report for 2022 and the first half of 2023, followed by discussions on other important topics on the meeting's agenda.