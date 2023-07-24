Open Menu

104,000 Subscribers To General Pension And Social Security Authority By June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 12:00 PM

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has reported a notable surge in contributors and registered employers, according to the statistics released for June 2023. The data revealed that the number of contributors rose to 104,038, marking a significant increase compared to 87,982 contributors during the same period last year.

Moreover, registered employers rose from 7,451 in the previous year to 10,568 as of June 2023.

The report further disclosed that pensioners reached 19,548 by June 2023, compared to 18,318 in June 2022. Similarly, the number of beneficiaries stood at 8,368, showing a slight decline from the 8,432 beneficiaries recorded during the same period last year.

In terms of insurance expenses, the data indicated that the value of expenses in June 2023 amounted to AED397,799,391, higher than the AED396,086,188 reported during the corresponding period in the previous year.

These statistics were unveiled during the fifth board meeting for 2023, chaired by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors at GPSSA.

During the meeting, Al Hussaini presided over the approval of minutes from previous meetings and led discussions on the progress of past decisions and recommendations made by the board. The meeting also approved various decisions and recommendations presented by sub-committees, including the Investment Committee and the Internal Audit and Risk Committee.

Furthermore, the board reviewed and approved GPSSA's final financial statements for 2022, which will be submitted to the UAE Cabinet Ministers for final approval. Additionally, they examined the investment performance report for 2022 and the first half of 2023, followed by discussions on other important topics on the meeting's agenda.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Same June From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

24 minutes ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

46 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

12 hours ago
UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

12 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

14 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

14 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

16 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

17 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East