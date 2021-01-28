UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

104,200 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 104,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 2,868,645 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 29.

00 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All

Recent Stories

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

13 minutes ago

UK court orders to extradite Arif Naqvi to US

36 minutes ago

KP revives magisterial system in Swabi after 20 ye ..

2 minutes ago

EU opens price-fixing probe against sweets giant M ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19: Timing restriction for outdoor dining li ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.