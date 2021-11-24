UrduPoint.com

10,442 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

10,442 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 10,442 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,768,732 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 220.

10 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Chad&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Chad&#039;s Foreign Minister

32 seconds ago
 China Slams Politicization of Commercial Projects ..

China Slams Politicization of Commercial Projects Like Nord Stream 2 - Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wedn ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Man kills wife in kasur

Man kills wife in kasur

3 minutes ago
 Active corona cases drop to 78 in Faisalabad

Active corona cases drop to 78 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures ..

EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.