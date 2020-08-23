UrduPoint.com
104th Open Auto Plates Auction In Dubai Brings In AED36 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 10:30 PM

104th open auto plates auction in Dubai brings in AED36 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) The 104th Open Auction for Distinctive Number Plates, organised on 22nd August 2020 by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, took in AED36.224 million.

This amount compares favourably with the proceeds of the last open plates auction the Roads and Transport Authority held in December 2019, which reached AED19 millions, an increase of 83 percent over earlier auctions.

This year’s auction was held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel, and was the first open plates auction RTA organized in 2020.

The plate (V12) was the sale topper, bringing in AED7millions, followed by (S20), which sold for AED4.06 millions, and (Y66) at AED3.2 millions.

RTA offered 90 distinctive auto plates in this open auction, comprising two, three, four and five-digit plates of the licensing codes.

RTA attached paramount attention to the health aspects at the venue of the auction, and implemented strict precautionary measures to protect against the Covid-19 pandemic.

