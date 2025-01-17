105 Martyrs, 264 Wounded In Gaza Since Ceasefire Announcement
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM
Recent Stories
FTA, ADGM Academy collaborate to create practical training, employment opportuni ..
105 martyrs, 264 wounded in Gaza since ceasefire announcement
UAE President, VPs congratulate Milanovic on re-election as President of Croatia
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation of Menlo College
UAE Cyber Security Council announces successful countering of ransomware attacks ..
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inauguration of 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, v ..
PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement
Israel security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire agreement
First Test: Pakistan score 143 for 4 on first Test against West Indies
UAE, Russia hold final round of negotiations for Double Taxation Avoidance Agree ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
FTA, ADGM Academy collaborate to create practical training, employment opportunities for high-perfor ..23 seconds ago
-
105 martyrs, 264 wounded in Gaza since ceasefire announcement32 seconds ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Milanovic on re-election as President of Croatia46 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation of Menlo College46 minutes ago
-
UAE Cyber Security Council announces successful countering of ransomware attacks, identification of ..2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow2 hours ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 to begin February 162 hours ago
-
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inauguration of 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu ..2 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, valour2 hours ago
-
UAE, Russia hold final round of negotiations for Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement4 hours ago
-
UAE, Uzbekistan explore avenues of financial cooperation4 hours ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced as sponsor of EROC 2025 Conference4 hours ago