105 Martyrs, 264 Wounded In Gaza Since Ceasefire Announcement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The toll of martyrs in Gaza since the announcement of the ceasefire agreement until this morning reached 105 deaths and 264 wounded as a result of the ongoing aggression on the Strip.

