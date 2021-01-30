UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

107,561 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Have Been Administered During The Past 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 05:45 PM

107,561 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered during the past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 107,561 doses of the Covid19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 3,114,162 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 31.

49 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

18 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

20 minutes ago

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary science ..

20 minutes ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

23 minutes ago

‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

36 minutes ago

Russian Businessman Rotenberg Says 'Palace' in Gel ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.