109,587 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Have Been Administered During Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered during past 24 hours

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 12th February 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 109,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 4,901,795 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 49.

56 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the #Covid19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

