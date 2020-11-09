10th Anniversary ADIPEC Awards recognise excellence across global oil and gas industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Shell, Schlumberger and Petroleum Development of Oman each received two Abu Dhabi International Exhibition and Conference Awards, today, as, for the first time in their 10-year history, at a virtual ceremony.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and expanded from six to ten categories, the coveted ADIPEC Awards celebrate best-in-class industry practice, innovation and excellence. New for 2020 are awards recognising the Oil and Gas Start-up Company of the Year; Operational Excellence Company of the Year; Solutions to Climate Change Company of the Year and a Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Technical Excellence to the Oil and Gas Industry.

Shell received the Breakthrough Research of the Year award, for the best new technological development in upstream, midstream or downstream sectors and the Operational Excellence Company of the Year award, for excellence in operating standards, process optimisation and operational resilience.

The Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Technical Excellence to the Oil and Gas Industry, for contributions of outstanding technical significance to the oil and gas industry, throughout a career, was presented to Dr. Oliver C. Mullins, a Schlumberger Fellow and member of the U.S. National academy of Engineering. Schlumberger, in partnership with ADNOC, also received the Digital Transformation Project of the Year award, for the most value-enhancing implementation of digitalisation across the oil and gas value chain.

Petroleum Development of Oman’s two awards recognised it as the Oil and Gas Inclusion and Diversity Company of the Year, for effective contributions in promoting and embedding inclusion and diversity in an organisation’s business strategy and the Social Contribution and Local Content Project of the Year for its work enabling the betterment of the wider community and environment.

Other award winners were: Young Technical Professional of the Year: Mustafa AlKhowaildi, Saudi Aramco.

Breakthrough Technological Project of the Year: PTTEP, Kongsberg Ferrotech & AI and Robotics Ventures.

Solutions to Climate Change Company of the Year: Neutral Fuels.

"The ADIPEC Awards contribute to shaping the future of energy and provide insights into the business solutions and innovative technologies that will enable the industry to be resilient and thrive in the changing energy landscape," said Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC LNG and the ADIPEC Awards Chairperson.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges of the last year, this year’s awards demonstrate oil and gas companies continue to produce outstanding examples of collaboration, agility, innovation and operational excellence," she added.

The ADIPEC Awards received hundreds of submissions from 35 countries across 6 continents, emphasising their international standing. Nominations undergo a detailed evaluation process which includes shortlisting by 46 technical and 20 selection committee members and a final adjudication by an international jury panel of eight leading energy authorities.

This year’s awards’ sponsors were: Mitsui & Co. - Breakthrough Technological Project of the Year; bp - Solutions to Climate Change Company of the Year; ExxonMobil -Young Technical Professional of the Year; Total - Oil and Gas Inclusion and Diversity Company of the Year; samsung Engineering - Operational Excellence Company of the Year; National Oilwell Varco - Digital Transformation Project of the Year; PTTEP - Breakthrough Research of the Year; ARDECO - Oil and Gas Start-Up Company of the Year; Schlumberger - Social Contribution and Local Content Project of the Year and INPEX/JODCO - Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ADIPEC Virtual Awards form part of the ADIPEC 2020 Virtual Strategic and Technical Conference, also hosted by ADNOC. The event, which runs until Thursday, November 12, features more than 135 live and on-demand sessions, with over 700 speakers, delivering 100 hours of industry-focused content. Delegates can access the latest industry knowledge, technical expertise, applications, solutions, and services, on any device that has an internet connection, anywhere in the world and, with on-demand access, at any time.

Alongside the strategic and technical conference sessions, ADIPEC 2020’s virtual exhibition is hosting more than 100 exhibiting companies from across the global oil and gas industry.

The ADIPEC Exhibition, Conferences and Awards 2021 will resume in-person from November 8 to 11, 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.