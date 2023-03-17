UrduPoint.com

10th Arab Aviation Summit Reinforces Growing Importance Of Efficiency In Shaping Sustainable Future Of Aviation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 07:30 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) The 10th edition of the Arab Aviation Summit concluded at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, with a focus on sustainable aviation as a catalyst for driving growth and prioritising climate action in the middle East market.

Industry leaders called for renewed commitments to reduce emissions and implement decarbonisation strategies to transition the sector to a greener future.

Three strategic multi-stakeholder agreements were signed during the event to facilitate public-private cooperation, including a deal between Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and the FTI Group in Germany to increase air connectivity between the two destinations.

Discussions on the opening day of the summit centred on providing quality training as the region experiences a surge in demand for aviation professionals, and panel discussions on the main day of the summit focused on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and the role of collaboration in strengthening the growth of the sector.

Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum delivered the keynote address and made an impassioned call for inclusivity in the aviation industry. Adel Al Ali, Arab Aviation Summit Chairperson and Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, highlighted the need for mainstreaming sustainable practices and technologies across the aviation industry, while also calling for greater collaboration amongst all stakeholders.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of RAKTDA, emphasised the importance of choosing partnerships that will lead the industry into the future. Fruthermore, Mikail Houari, President of Airbus Africa Middle East, discussed the region's commitment to sustainability as a key pillar to grow the sector. Additionally, other speakers shared insights and opinions on challenges and opportunities facing the aviation industry.

The event concluded with calls for greater collaboration amongst all stakeholders to deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demand for travel worldwide.

