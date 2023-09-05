10th Edition Of 'Al Maleh And Fishing Festival' Concludes Successfully

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) The 10th edition of "Al Maleh and Fishing Festival," the premier heritage and tourism festival dedicated to the fish salting industry, has successfully concluded after attracting over 10,000 attendees.

The four-day festival, organised in partnership with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, and the Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn, contributed to remarkable sales amounting to AED1 million for the participating exhibitors.

Showcasing an amalgamation of heritage, culture, and commerce, this year's festival garnered enthusiastic engagement from numerous ministries, institutions, and governmental bodies. They presented a diverse range of events, programmes, and activities, all aimed at highlighting the profound significance of Emirati heritage.

Simultaneously, private sector companies and retailers specialising in the production and sale of Al Maleh products and their derivatives, along with several fishermen and productive families, showcased diverse aspects of the fish salting industry and maritime heritage through their exclusive offerings.

The 10th edition offered visitors a glimpse into the past through folkloric depictions that reverberated with the culture of the East Coast. This immersive experience was further enhanced by the mesmerizing performances of Emirati folk bands and traditional songs.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, emphasised that the festival's continued string of successes underlines its position as the region's preeminent heritage and tourism event centred around the fish salting industry.

He pointed out that the widespread participation and impressive sales figures are a testament to the SCCI's achievements in meeting strategic objectives, particularly in promoting sustainable fishing and enhancing food security.