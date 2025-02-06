10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Dr. Khalid Abu Amsha, a professor of applied linguistics and an expert in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, highlighted that the most significant challenge in education is the innovative transfer of knowledge.

He contended that an effective teacher ought to limit their speaking to no more than 20% of a lesson, allowing the rest of the time for student engagement.

He emphasised that teaching is an evolving journey to be shared with learners and that educators must perpetually learn and gain new insights to stay effective.

The views were shared at the 10th Linguistic Council, which took place last Wednesday evening at the Arabic Language academy in Sharjah, focussing on "characteristics and traits of Arabic teachers for non-native speakers in light of international and Emirati standards." Dr. Abu Amsha, who also serves as a trainer at CESCO and Academic Director at Qasid Institute, emphasised that teaching Arabic to non-native speakers necessitates an educator who possesses extensive knowledge and expertise across various fields.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy (ALA) in Sharjah, stated, “Non-native Arabic-speaking students are ambassadors of the Arabic language to the world. They transport it to new horizons and express its beauty and profound meanings to various cultures, thereby enriching its global presence.”

“In Sharjah, we take pride in the dedication of His Highness Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who places significant emphasis on the Arabic language both within our community and on a global scale, tackling its challenges to ensure its lasting legacy among nations.”

Dr. Khalid Abu Amsha emphasised that the UAE has leading initiatives, documents, and standards that enhance Arabic's role in education. "Included in this are the theoretical framework, the National Arabic Language Document along with its updated version, the "Arabic Unites Us" series, and the standards for teacher preparation, professional ethics, and continuous development."

He talked about how important it is to include these standards in educational goals and curricula to make sure that lessons meet the needs of students and give teachers the tools they need to go beyond textbook theories and work with changing classrooms.

He cautioned that the most unfavourable result in a classroom occurs when students simply memorise a teacher’s prepared approach, thus depriving the lesson of motivation and engagement.

Dr. Abu Amsha emphasised that teaching Arabic to non-native speakers requires an educator who possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in various subjects.

He promoted a teaching model focused on tasks that connect language learning to the everyday experiences of students, facilitating their acquisition of practical vocabulary and language structures.