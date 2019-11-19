UrduPoint.com
10th Sharjah Stamp Exhibition Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

10th Sharjah Stamp exhibition kicks off

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi, Chairman of Emirates Post Group, on Tuesday inaugurated the 10th edition of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition at Mega Mall Sharjah, set to witness a debut by China and Pakistan, besides Australia, New Zealand, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

The exhibition is being organised by the Emirates Philatelic Association, EPA, in cooperation with Mega Mall Sharjah from 19th-23rd November, 2019.

Some 53 exhibitors are taking part in the show through 154 display platforms and 32 sales platforms, in addition to broad participation by the Emirati postal institutions.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Mega Mall Sharjah; Abdullah Khoury, President of the EPA; Bernard Piston, President of the International Federation of Philatelic Societies; Mohammed Sorour, Marketing Manager of Mega Mall Sharjah, several postal entities specialising in stamp trading, and philatelists from around the world.

The 10th anniversary of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition is set to witness many releases, where "Emirates Post" announced the issuance of a series of distinctive commemorative stamps, in cooperation with the EPA.

Furthermore, the first edition of Al-Zajil periodical has been published, as well as the launch of a special edition from the Gulf Royal magazine, a gulf magazine which focuses on the philatelic hobby and rare coins at the Gulf and Arab levels.

Al Qadi underlined that the exhibition has been able, over the past years, to provide an important cultural platform for those wishing to see stamps of great historical value that chronicle the events experienced by various countries of the world.

Khoury said, "The Emirates Stamps Association has been organising the Sharjah Stamps Exhibition in cooperation with the management of Mega Mall Sharjah as one of its main tools to promote this prestigious hobby."

"We, at Mega Mall Sharjah, in cooperation with the EPA, are striving to attract many representatives from Arab and international countries, hobbyists, and auction houses that work in the field of stamps," Sorour added.

An auction of postage stamps and rare coins will be launched on the fourth day of the exhibition, which is open for visitors and postal stamp enthusiasts every day from 10:00 to 22:00, and on Friday from 16:00 to 22:00.

