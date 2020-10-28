10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Over 70 exhibitors from different emirates of the UAE will take part in the 10th edition of the Wedding Show 2020 which will kick off tomorrow Wednesday at Expo Khor Fakkan. The Show brings together under one roof the most famous Emirati brands specialized in fashion and accessories fields, perfumes, fashion designers and abaya stores, beauty centers, and wedding planners.

By offering greater variety, the 4-day event seeks to provide a unique shopping experience, where the visitors can find all the bride’s needs, including wedding dresses, evening dresses, elegant abayas, perfumes, and cosmetics from the most famous brands. As a leading event for wedding parties, the Wedding Show is a perfect opportunity for those looking to learn closely about the world’s latest fashion lines and trends.

"Hosting the Wedding Show stems from our keenness to effectively participate in revitalizing the economic activity in Khor Fakkan, by creating annual platforms for local and international companies and young entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services," said Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

He added that such gatherings help provide fresh investment opportunities and pave the way for holding cross-border business meetings, thus contributing to the attraction of the most important events and fairs.

Highlighting the health and safety precaution taken by Expo Khor Fakkan, Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khor Fakkan, said that the Center, in association with Khor Fakkan’s Preventive Medicine Department, conducted medical tests for all the participants in the fair.

In addition, there will be a medical team throughout the Show to conduct all the precautionary measures for the visitors. It has also been agreed that a specialized team from the Eastern Region Police Department in Khor Fakkan will follow up on the implementation of the preventive measures during the show.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Zamik, Deputy Director of Expo Khor Fakkan, called on the residents and visitors to take advantage of the exciting deals the Wedding Show offers and to grab their desired products from the most renowned brands, urging visitors to abide by the preventive measures during their shopping journey in the fair.

The Wedding Show will open its doors to visitors from 4 pm to 10 pm.