UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Deals Worth Over AED7.6 Bn Signed On Dubai Air Show's First Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

11 deals worth over AED7.6 bn signed on Dubai Air Show's first day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) The UAE's Ministry of Defence signed 11 deals at a total value of AED7,622,312,234 on the first day of Dubai Air Show 2019, a senior official said on Monday.

The deals involved enhancement, maintenance and purchase of parts and ammunition for the UAE's Armed Forces and Air Force, Major-General Pilot Abdullah Al Sayyed Al Hashemi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence for Support Services, said on the second day of Dubai Airshow 2019 which is now going at the Dubai World Central.

-Here is the list of the signed agreements released by the GHQ of the UAE Armed Forces: -A contract with GAL for maintenance of helicopter for joint flight at AED3,500,000,000 -A contract with Thales International middle East to provide maintenance and life extension services for Mirage 2000 aircraft containers for a value of AED232,638,000.

- A contract with International Golden Group to purchase parachute system for Parachute Jump training for a value of AED24,800,000.

-A contract with Boeing Company to provide technical support services and training on aircraft simulators for a value of AED69,730,000.

-A contract with AEQ Alianca Eletroquímica to purchase ammunition for Air Forces and Air Defense for a value of AED1,636,400,000.

-A contract with MBDA France to provide technical support and supply spare parts for aircraft weapon systems for a value of AED93,380,000 -A contract with Dassault Aviation to upgrade Mirage aircraft for a value of AED1,798,127,560 -A contract with Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investment Company to supply spare parts for reconnaissance aircraft for the Armed Forces for a value of AED119,990,160.

-A contract with Lockheed Martin Overseas to purchase and install equipment on F16 aircraft for Air Forces and Air Defense for a value of AED76,011,313.

-A contract with Denel Dynamics for technical support for the Armed Forces for a value of AED25,690,000 -A contract with Beltech Export to purchase radars for the Armed Forces for a value of AED45,545,200

Related Topics

World France UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Middle East 2019 Gold Weapon

Recent Stories

Pompeo to Announce on Monday US Softening Stance o ..

28 minutes ago

UAE, US join forces to protect defence technology

1 hour ago

Trump Admin. Issues 90-Day License for US Firms to ..

28 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Fai ..

52 minutes ago

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilitie ..

52 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.