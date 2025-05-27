11 injured in Florida boat explosion

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) A motorboat with 13 people on board exploded in Fort Lauderdale, US state of Florida, on Monday afternoon, according to US Coast Guard and media reports. Up to 11 people, including two children, were injured and transported to hospitals.

The explosion took place when the anchored boat was trying to leave the New River Triangle sandbar.

People on board were tossed into water and the cause of the explosion is unknown yet, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blast.