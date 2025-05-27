Open Menu

11 Injured In Florida Boat Explosion

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 05:32 PM

11 injured in Florida boat explosion

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) A motorboat with 13 people on board exploded in Fort Lauderdale, US state of Florida, on Monday afternoon, according to US Coast Guard and media reports. Up to 11 people, including two children, were injured and transported to hospitals.

The explosion took place when the anchored boat was trying to leave the New River Triangle sandbar.

People on board were tossed into water and the cause of the explosion is unknown yet, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Water Fort Lauderdale Florida Media

Recent Stories

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..

16 seconds ago
 UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian ..

UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

27 seconds ago
 Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displaceme ..

Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza

1 minute ago
 Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility ..

Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..

1 minute ago
 39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kick ..

39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Cou ..

Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council

2 minutes ago
11 injured in Florida boat explosion

11 injured in Florida boat explosion

2 minutes ago
 Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive ..

Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation

2 minutes ago
 Meta to use user content for AI training

Meta to use user content for AI training

2 minutes ago
 'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture ..

'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025

2 minutes ago
 Philadelphia shooting leaves two dead, nine others ..

Philadelphia shooting leaves two dead, nine others injured

3 minutes ago
 10 people injured following explosion at Tokyo con ..

10 people injured following explosion at Tokyo construction site

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East