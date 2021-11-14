11 new commercial activities added to list of Freelance Professional License

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) The Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi has added 11 new commercial activities to the list of Freelance Professional License that allows individuals including citizens, residents, non-residents to conduct commercial activities from anywhere in the world. These activities are subject to the general regulations of the sole proprietor company.

The new activities added by the Department are related to accounting and auditing, analysing and reviewing accounting and auditing systems, Sharia review consultancy for the transactions of Islamic financial institutions, consultations in the fields of tax, electronic networks, electronic security, innovation and artificial intelligence, information technology network services, design and programming of electronic chips, as well as the design of database systems and electronic risk management services.

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, the Undersecretary of ADDED, stressed that this license will enhance the business environment in Abu Dhabi by creating more technical job opportunities as Abu Dhabi aims to attract and retain top-notch individuals and professionals.

He also indicated that the new commercial activities added to the license are part of the department's keenness to enhance the services sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, Al Blooshi mentioned that since the announcement of the Freelance Professional Licence ADDED has issued 1784 Freelance Professional Licences.

Moreover, Al Blooshi also indicated that this license will positively impact Abu Dhabi’s economy as it will allow individuals to work remotely and earn extra income. Also, at the same time, the Freelance Professional Licence has many advantages for businesses as it allows the companies to provide better services to their customers.

To obtain the licence, the applicant must have a minimum of 3 years of experience in the specific field or industry or have earned an academic or professional achievement in that field. The license allows the holder to have a valid residence visa for himself and his family.

Furthermore, those who are willing to apply for obtaining Freelance Professional License may review the details of its commercial activities and requirements by logging in to the Abu Dhabi Business Centre website: www.adbc.gov.ae